UIC plays Robert Morris after Franklin’s 23-point outing

UIC Flames (10-15, 6-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-20, 5-13 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UIC Flames (10-15, 6-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-20, 5-13 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Damaria Franklin scored 23 points in UIC’s 88-79 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 4-9 at home. Robert Morris is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Flames have gone 6-10 against Horizon opponents. UIC gives up 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 80-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Kevin Johnson led the Flames with 18 points, and Kahliel Spear led the Colonials with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spear is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Franklin is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Flames. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.