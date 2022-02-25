CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
UCSD takes on CSU Fullerton following Kosakowski’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

CSU Fullerton Titans (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-15)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Jake Kosakowski scored 26 points in UCSD’s 103-87 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons have gone 8-4 at home. UCSD ranks third in the Big West shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Lunden Taylor shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Titans have gone 10-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West with 30.3 rebounds per game led by E.J. Anosike averaging 8.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Titans won the last matchup 83-80 on Jan. 23. Damari Milstead scored 20 points to help lead the Titans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toni Rocak is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Kosakowski is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Anosike is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

