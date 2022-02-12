UCSD plays UC Riverside in conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-8, 5-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-12) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-8, 5-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-12)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toni Rocak and the UCSD Tritons host Zyon Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders in Big West play Saturday.

The Tritons are 7-2 in home games. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Rocak averaging 5.6.

The Highlanders are 5-4 against conference opponents. UC Riverside has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Highlanders won 59-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Flynn Cameron led the Highlanders with 13 points, and Matt Gray led the Tritons with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Roquemore is averaging 6.3 points for the Tritons. Rocak is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Pullin is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Dominick Pickett is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.