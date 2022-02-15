UCSD plays UC Irvine after Pope’s 22-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-7, 6-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-12) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-7, 6-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-12)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Bryce Pope scored 22 points in UCSD’s 85-62 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons are 8-2 on their home court. UCSD ranks second in the Big West with 13.2 assists per game led by Jace Roquemore averaging 3.3.

The Anteaters are 6-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 1.0.

The Tritons and Anteaters match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toni Rocak is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tritons. Pope is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Collin Welp is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

