UCSD plays CSU Northridge following Rocak’s 20-point game

UCSD Tritons (9-11) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-14, 1-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the CSU Northridge Matadors after Toni Rocak scored 20 points in UCSD’s 83-75 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors are 3-6 on their home court. CSU Northridge gives up 69.7 points and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Tritons are 2-8 in road games. UCSD has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tritons won 72-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Jake Killingsworth led the Tritons with 20 points, and Atin Wright led the Matadors with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hardy is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals. Wright is shooting 34.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Jace Roquemore is averaging 6.5 points for the Tritons. Rocak is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.