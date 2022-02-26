CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » UCSD hosts CSU Fullerton…

UCSD hosts CSU Fullerton following Kosakowski’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CSU Fullerton Titans (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-15)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Jake Kosakowski scored 26 points in UCSD’s 103-87 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons are 8-4 in home games. UCSD is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 10-3 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West with 10.6 assists per game led by Damari Milstead averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Titans won the last meeting 83-80 on Jan. 23. Milstead scored 20 points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Roquemore is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Toni Rocak is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

E.J. Anosike is scoring 16.3 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up