UCSD hosts CSU Fullerton following Kosakowski’s 26-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-15) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Fullerton Titans (17-8, 10-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-15)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Jake Kosakowski scored 26 points in UCSD’s 103-87 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons are 8-4 in home games. UCSD is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 10-3 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West with 10.6 assists per game led by Damari Milstead averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Titans won the last meeting 83-80 on Jan. 23. Milstead scored 20 points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Roquemore is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Toni Rocak is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

E.J. Anosike is scoring 16.3 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.