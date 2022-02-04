OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » UCSB hosts UCSD after…

UCSB hosts UCSD after Kosakowski’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UCSD Tritons (10-11) at UCSB Gauchos (8-9, 1-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the UCSB Gauchos after Jake Kosakowski scored 24 points in UCSD’s 83-77 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos have gone 7-2 at home. UCSB is the top team in the Big West with 12.4 fast break points.

The Tritons have gone 3-8 away from home. UCSD averages 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Tritons won the last meeting 85-83 on Dec. 31. Toni Rocak scored 34 points to help lead the Tritons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amadou Sow is averaging 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Kosakowski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Rocak is averaging 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tritons: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up