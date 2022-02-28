CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
UCSB hosts CSU Northridge following Mitchell’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-20, 3-11 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-10, 6-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Ajay Mitchell scored 30 points in UCSB’s 97-90 overtime victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos have gone 9-3 in home games. UCSB averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Matadors are 3-11 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gauchos won 72-45 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Miles Norris led the Gauchos with 31 points, and Elijah Hardy led the Matadors with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amadou Sow is averaging 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Norris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Atin Wright is averaging 14.4 points for the Matadors. Hardy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

