UCF takes on East Carolina, seeks 4th straight home win

East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 4-9 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-9, 7-7 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 4-9 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-9, 7-7 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts East Carolina trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Knights have gone 11-3 in home games. UCF is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates have gone 4-9 against AAC opponents. East Carolina has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Knights won the last meeting 92-85 on Jan. 19. Brandon Mahan scored 19 points points to help lead the Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is averaging 13.4 points for the Knights. Mahan is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Tristen Newton is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.