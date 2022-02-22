CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
UCF hosts Cincinnati after Davenport’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 7-7 AAC) at UCF Knights (16-9, 8-7 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the UCF Knights after Jeremiah Davenport scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 75-71 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Knights are 12-3 in home games. UCF is seventh in the AAC in team defense, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Bearcats are 7-7 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is eighth in the AAC scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is averaging 13.6 points for the Knights. Darius Perry is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

David Dejulius is averaging 14.7 points for the Bearcats. Davenport is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

