UC San Diego tops CS Northridge 83-77

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:16 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Pope and Jake Kosakowski scored 24 points apiece as UC San Diego broke its eight-game road losing streak, getting past Cal State Northridge 83-77 on Thursday night.

The 24 points tied a career high for Pope, who converted all 12 of his free throw attempts.

Toni Rocak had 12 points and 10 rebounds for UC San Diego (10-11, 4-6 Big West Conference). Jace Roquemore added 5 points and 12 rebounds.

Cal State Northridge totaled 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Elijah Hardy had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (5-15, 1-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Atin Wright added 16 points. Brendan Harrick had 14 points and seven rebounds.

UC San Diego, which Northridge 72-64 on Jan. 1., swept the season series with the Matadors.

