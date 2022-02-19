UC Riverside hosts Cal Poly after Pickett’s 21-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-9, 6-4 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-9, 6-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -10.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dominick Pickett scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 79-69 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Highlanders have gone 8-3 at home. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West scoring 63.8 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Mustangs are 1-9 in conference games. Cal Poly has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Highlanders won the last meeting 57-46 on Jan. 14. Zyon Pullin scored 13 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Pickett is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Kobe Sanders averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Alimamy Koroma is averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

