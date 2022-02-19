UC Irvine plays Hawaii, looks for 7th straight win

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-8, 7-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-7, 6-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-8, 7-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-7, 6-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -5.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine heads into a matchup against Hawaii as winners of six consecutive games.

The Anteaters have gone 7-1 in home games. UC Irvine leads the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-3 against Big West opponents. Hawaii scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Rainbow Warriors won the last matchup 72-56 on Jan. 14. Noel Coleman scored 16 points to help lead the Rainbow Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 7.1 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp is averaging 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Coleman is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.