UC Davis plays conference rival Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 6-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 2-3 Big West) Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 6-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 2-3 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on Ezra Manjon and the UC Davis Aggies on Saturday.

The Aggies are 4-4 on their home court. UC Davis scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-1 in conference play. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Jerome Desrosiers averaging 7.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manjon is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Caleb Fuller is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Coleman is averaging 15.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Junior Madut is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.