UC Davis hosts CSU Bakersfield following McCall’s 25-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-3 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Justin McCall scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 79-69 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Aggies are 5-4 on their home court. UC Davis is sixth in the Big West with 11.6 assists per game led by Ezra Manjon averaging 3.2.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manjon is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. McCall is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

