UAB visits Old Dominion following Walker’s 25-point game

UAB Blazers (19-5, 9-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-15, 4-7 C-USA) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (19-5, 9-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-15, 4-7 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 84-63 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Monarchs are 6-4 in home games. Old Dominion ranks eighth in C-USA with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Austin Trice averaging 4.1.

The Blazers are 9-2 in conference games. UAB leads C-USA scoring 81.4 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trice is averaging 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Monarchs. C.J. Keyser is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Walker averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Quan Jackson is averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.