UAB plays Rice following Walker’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Rice Owls (14-10, 6-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (19-6, 9-3 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Rice Owls after Jordan Walker scored 20 points in UAB’s 81-72 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Blazers have gone 14-0 at home. UAB is second in C-USA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 2.8.

The Owls are 6-6 in C-USA play. Rice averages 16.1 assists per game to lead C-USA, paced by Max Fiedler with 3.1.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last matchup 85-80 on Jan. 8. Travis Evee scored 25 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Carl Pierre is shooting 47.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Owls. Evee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

