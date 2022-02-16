OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Tyson sparks Seattle U…

Tyson sparks Seattle U past UT Rio Grande Valley 102-62

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson had a season-high 30 points as Seattle routed UT Rio Grande Valley 102-62 on Wednesday night.

Darrion Trammell had 19 points and eight assists for the Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kobe Williamson added 11 points and Riley Grigsby scored 10.

Seattle registered season highs with 21 3-pointers and 31 assists.

Marek Nelson had 18 points for the Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak reached four games. RayQuan Taylor added 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Johnson had 11 points and seven boards.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Seattle defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-59 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up