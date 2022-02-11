Tulsa visits Tulane following Forbes’ 24-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-15, 1-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-11, 7-5 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-15, 1-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-11, 7-5 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points in Tulane’s 80-69 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Green Wave have gone 7-3 in home games. Tulane is eighth in the AAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 5.5.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-10 in AAC play. Tulsa is 0-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Green Wave won the last matchup 97-63 on Jan. 27. Forbes scored 24 points points to help lead the Green Wave to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Cook is averaging 18 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Jeriah Horne is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 10.1 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

