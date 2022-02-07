Tulsa hosts East Carolina after Jackson’s 27-point performance

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-14, 1-9 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-14, 1-9 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Vance Jackson scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 86-66 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 6-6 in home games. Tulsa is 5-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 2-8 in AAC play. East Carolina is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Hurricane and Pirates square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Jeriah Horne is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Tristen Newton is averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.