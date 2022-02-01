CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Tulsa faces Wichita State following Horne’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-12, 1-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-8, 1-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jeriah Horne scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 76-45 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers are 7-5 in home games. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 2.0.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-7 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is averaging 14.7 points for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Sam Griffin is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 16.1 points. Horne is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

