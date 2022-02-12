Troy faces Little Rock, aims for 5th straight victory

Little Rock Trojans (7-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-7, 8-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (7-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-7, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -13; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Troy will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Little Rock.

The Troy Trojans have gone 9-1 in home games. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.8% from downtown, led by DJ Roberts shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Little Rock Trojans are 2-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Little Rock is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efe Odigie is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Troy Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Isaiah Palermo is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Little Rock Trojans. Jordan Jefferson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Troy Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Little Rock Trojans: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

