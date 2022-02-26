CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Trice scores 23 to…

Trice scores 23 to carry Old Dominion over FIU 83-63

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Old Dominion rolled past Florida International 83-63 on Saturday night.

Charles Smith IV had 15 points for Old Dominion (12-17, 7-9 Conference USA). Kalu Ezikpe added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jaylin Hunter had 13 points.

Eric Lovett had 12 points for the Panthers (15-14, 5-11). Clevon Brown and Denver Jones added 11 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up