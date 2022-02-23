CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Treacy lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 73-64

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 9:48 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dante Treacy had a career-high 24 points as UNC Greensboro got past Western Carolina 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Langley had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). De’Monte Buckingham added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight rebounds.

Marcus Banks had 13 points for the Catamounts (10-20, 4-13). Joe Petrakis added 11 points. Marlow Gilmore had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 68-49 on Feb. 7.

