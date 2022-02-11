OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Traore, Slater lead Long…

Traore, Slater lead Long Beach to 10th straight win

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Aboubacar Traore scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, Colin Slater added 16 points and Long Beach State used a late 7-0 surge to defeat Hawaii 73-66 on Thursday night for its 10-straight victory.

Up one with under 3 minutes to go, Long Beach scored seven points in two minutes, five by Drew Cobb, his only points of the game.

Long Beach made eight of 10 from the foul line in the final 44 seconds to secure the win.

Romelle Mansel scored 11 points and Jadon Jones had 10 for Long Beach (14-9, 9-1 Big West Conference).

Noel Coleman scored 22 points for Hawaii (11-8, 6-3), the last team to beat Long Beach. Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up