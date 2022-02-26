CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Traore scores 25 to carry BYU over Pepperdine 75-59

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:16 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had a season-high 25 points plus 19 rebounds as BYU defeated Pepperdine 75-59 on Saturday night.

Traore made 9 of 10 shots. Te’Jon Lucas had 15 points for BYU (21-9, 9-6 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 11 points. Alex Barcello had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Houston Mallette had 23 points for the Waves (7-24, 1-15), whose losing streak reached six games. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Victor Ohia Obioha had three assists.

