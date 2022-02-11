OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Traore, Knight lead BYU…

Traore, Knight lead BYU past Loyola Marymount 83-82 in OT

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Seneca Knight made a free throw with 0.7 seconds to play to give BYU an 83-82 overtime win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Knight was fouled going for a last-second shot after LMU’s Keli Leaupepe tied the game with 23 seconds to go.

The Lions forced the overtime, after blowing a 17-point second-half lead, when Eli Scott scored with two seconds remaining, tying the game at 76.

Gideon George added 18 points for the Cougars, while Te’Jon Lucas chipped in 17. Lucas also had nine assists.

Alex Barcello had 12 points for BYU (18-8, 6-5 West Coast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Loyola Marymount scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Leaupepe scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Lions (9-13, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Scott added 16 points. Cam Shelton had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up