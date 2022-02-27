CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Trammell scores 16 to…

Trammell scores 16 to lead Seattle over Dixie State 73-65

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 16 points and seven assists as Seattle defeated Dixie State 73-65 on Saturday night.

Riley Grigsby had 11 points for Seattle (22-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson and Emeka Udenyi added 10 points apiece.

Cameron Gooden had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-16, 6-10). Hunter Schofield added 14 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Pope also had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up