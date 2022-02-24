CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Trammell leads Seattle U…

Trammell leads Seattle U against Utah Valley after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seattle U Redhawks (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (17-9, 8-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Darrion Trammell scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 68-55 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Wolverines are 9-2 in home games. Utah Valley ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 10.3.

The Redhawks are 12-3 in WAC play. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last meeting 71-65 on Jan. 13. Cameron Tyson scored 25 points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aimaq is averaging 19.2 points and 13.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Connor Harding is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Trammell is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up