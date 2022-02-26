CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Towson rolls past James…

Towson rolls past James Madison 95-59

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Towson defeated James Madison 95-59 on Saturday.

Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points and Cameron Holden had 12 points with 13 rebounds for the Tigers (23-7, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

The Tigers made 14 of 25 3-point attempts.

Terrence Edwards scored 29 points for the Dukes (15-14, 6-12).

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up