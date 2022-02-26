Towson rolls past James Madison 95-59

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Towson defeated James Madison 95-59 on Saturday.…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Towson defeated James Madison 95-59 on Saturday.

Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points and Cameron Holden had 12 points with 13 rebounds for the Tigers (23-7, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

The Tigers made 14 of 25 3-point attempts.

Terrence Edwards scored 29 points for the Dukes (15-14, 6-12).

