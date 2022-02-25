CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Toledo hosts Miami (OH) following Millner’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:22 AM

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-15, 6-11 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 28 points in Toledo’s 92-50 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Rockets are 11-1 on their home court. Toledo averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Rayj Dennis with 3.9.

The RedHawks have gone 6-11 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Dae Dae Grant averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rockets won 75-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Ryan Rollins led the Rockets with 22 points, and Mekhi Lairy led the RedHawks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Dennis is averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Grant is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

