Toledo hosts Central Michigan following Miller’s 23-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-17, 5-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (20-6, 12-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-17, 5-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (20-6, 12-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Toledo Rockets after Kevin Miller scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 75-70 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets are 10-1 in home games. Toledo is fourth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Chippewas have gone 5-7 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan allows 79.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.0 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MAC play. The Rockets won the last meeting 82-54 on Jan. 5. Ryan Rollins scored 21 points points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. Rollins is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Miller is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

