Timme, No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Santa Clara Broncos

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:02 AM

Santa Clara Broncos (18-9, 8-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 11-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -21.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Williams and the Santa Clara Broncos take on Drew Timme and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 15-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 39.5 boards. Chet Holmgren paces the Bulldogs with 9.6 rebounds.

The Broncos have gone 8-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 115-83 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Timme led the Bulldogs with 32 points, and Williams led the Broncos with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Timme is shooting 59.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Keshawn Justice is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. Josip Vrankic is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 92.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

