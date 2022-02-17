OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Timberlake, Thompson lead Towson over UNC Wilmington 79-55

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 8:34 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers rolled past UNC Wilmington 79-55 on Thursday night.

Charles Thompson added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jason Gibson chipped in 14, Cam Holden scored 13 and Antonio Rizzuto had 10.

Jaylen Sims had 22 points for the Seahawks (18-8, 12-3). Mike Okauru added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated Towson 81-77 on Jan. 22.

