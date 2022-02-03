OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Timberlake scores 26 to…

Timberlake scores 26 to lift Towson over Hofstra 78-68

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had a career-high 26 points as Towson topped Hofstra 78-68 on Thursday night.

Timberlake made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and six assists.

Charles Thompson had 16 points for Towson (17-6, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Juwan Gray added 11 points. Cam Holden had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Towson had a season-high 21 assists.

Aaron Estrada had 22 points and seven assists for the Pride (13-9, 5-4). Jalen Ray added 17 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Pride this season. Towson defeated Hofstra 78-66 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up