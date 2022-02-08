Thorpe leads UNC Asheville against Hampton after 23-point game

Hampton Pirates (7-14, 3-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-11, 4-6 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Hampton Pirates (7-14, 3-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-11, 4-6 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays the Hampton Pirates after LJ Thorpe scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 91-83 overtime loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 1.9.

The Pirates have gone 3-7 against Big South opponents. Hampton has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Thorpe is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Najee Garvin is averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.