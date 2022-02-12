Thompson scores 20 to spark Towson over Elon 86-50

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 20 points and blocked four shots as Towson rolled to an 86-50 victory…

Listen now to WTOP News

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 20 points and blocked four shots as Towson rolled to an 86-50 victory over Elon on Saturday.

Thompson knocked down 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Tigers (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Antonio Rizzuto added 10 points and Juwan Gray grabbed seven rebounds.

Towson led 42-16 at halftime. Elon’s first-half points were a season low for the team.

Hunter McIntosh and reserve Zac Ervin scored nine points apiece to lead the Phoenix (8-18, 5-8).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Towson defeated Elon 59-54 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.