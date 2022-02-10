OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Top photos | Local Olympians
Thompson leads Towson over William & Mary 75-60

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 8:00 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Towson to a 75-60 win over William & Mary on Thursday night.

Jason Gibson had 17 points for Towson (18-7, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Juwan Gray added 10 points and Nicolas Timberlake also had 10 points with seven assists.

Brandon Carroll had 18 points for the Tribe (5-20, 4-8). Tyler Rice added 11 points and six assists.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Towson defeated William & Mary 91-69 on Jan. 17.

