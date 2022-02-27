CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Thomas lifts Portland St. past Idaho St. 73-69 in OT

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:48 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Khalid Thomas had a career-high 27 points as Portland State edged past Idaho State 73-69 in overtime on Saturday night.

Ezekiel Alley had 17 points for Portland State (11-15, 9-9 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Tarik Cool had 14 points for the Bengals (7-21, 5-14). He also had seven turnovers but only six assists. Malik Porter added 13 points. Jared Rodriguez had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vikings also defeated Idaho State 63-55 on Dec. 2.

