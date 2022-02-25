CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Thomas and the Alcorn…

Thomas and the Alcorn State Braves take on conference foe Prairie View A&M

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alcorn State Braves (11-15, 10-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 8-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Alcorn State in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Panthers are 5-2 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 10-4 in SWAC play. Alcorn State allows 70.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Panthers won the last meeting 74-73 on Jan. 17. William Douglas scored 21 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jawaun Daniels is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Lenell Henry is averaging 8.3 points for the Braves. Justin Thomas is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up