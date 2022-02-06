This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

No. 1 South Carolina (21-1) beat Alabama 83-51. No. 2 Stanford (18-3) beat UCLA 76-48; beat Southern Cal 83-57. No.…

No. 1 South Carolina (21-1) beat Alabama 83-51.

No. 2 Stanford (18-3) beat UCLA 76-48; beat Southern Cal 83-57.

No. 3 NC State 20-3) lost to No. 20 Notre Dame 69-66; beat Florida St. 68-48.

No. 4 Louisville (21-2) beat Miami 69-66; beat Clemson 93-71; beat Syracuse 100-64.

No. 5 Indiana (16-3) lost to No. 6 Michigan 65-50; beat Minnesota 80-70; beat Purdue 64-57.

No. 6 Michigan (20-2) beat No. 5 Indiana 65-50; at Illinois; beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90.

No. 7 Tennessee (19-4) beat Arkansas 86-83, OT; lost to Florida 84-59; lost to No. 10 UConn 75-56.

No. 8 Arizona (17-3) beat No. 19 Oregon 63-48; beat Oregon St. 73-61.

No. 9 Baylor (17-5) lost to No. 18 Oklahoma 78-77; beat No. 13 Texas 75-63; beat No. 13 Texas 63-55.

No. 10 UConn (15-4) beat Creighton 76-56; vs. Butler; beat No. 7 Tennessee 75-56.

No. 11 Iowa St. (20-3) beat No. 25 Kansas St. 70-55; beat Oklahoma St. 76-58.

No. 12 Georgia Tech (18-4) beat Duke 59-46.

No. 13 Texas (15-6) lost to No. 9 Baylor 75-63; lost to 63-55 No. 9 Baylor.

No. 14 Georgia (17-5) beat Vanderbilt 71-56; lost to Florida 54-51.

No. 15 LSU (18-4) did not play.

No. 16 BYU (19-2) lost to Portland 75-64; beat Gonzaga 62-50.

No. 17 Maryland (17-6) beat Michigan St. 67-62; beat Nebraska 80-65.

No. 18 Oklahoma (20-3) beat No. 9 Baylor 78-77; beat West Virginia 101-99, 2OT.

No. 19 Oregon (14-7) beat Arizona St. 72-58; lost to No. 8 Arizona 63-48; lost to Arizona St. 55-49.

No. 20 Notre Dame (18-5) beat No. 3 NC State 69-66; beat Virginia Tech 68-55; lost to Florida St. 70-65.

No. 21 Iowa (15-6) lost to No. 23 Ohio St. 92-88; beat Wisconsin 84-50; lost to No. 6 Michigan 98-90.

No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast (21-1) beat Central Arkansas 71-44; beat Lipscomb 73-55.

No. 23 Ohio St. (16-4) beat No. 21 Iowa 92-88.

No. 24 North Carolina (18-4) beat Wake Forest 78-59; beat Miami 85-38.

No. 25 Kansas St. (17-6) lost to No. 11 Iowa St. 70-55; beat Texas Tech 82-75.

