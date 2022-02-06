OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » This Week's Women's Top…

This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 1 South Carolina (21-1) beat Alabama 83-51.

No. 2 Stanford (18-3) beat UCLA 76-48; beat Southern Cal 83-57.

No. 3 NC State 20-3) lost to No. 20 Notre Dame 69-66; beat Florida St. 68-48.

No. 4 Louisville (21-2) beat Miami 69-66; beat Clemson 93-71; beat Syracuse 100-64.

No. 5 Indiana (16-3) lost to No. 6 Michigan 65-50; beat Minnesota 80-70; beat Purdue 64-57.

No. 6 Michigan (20-2) beat No. 5 Indiana 65-50; at Illinois; beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90.

No. 7 Tennessee (19-4) beat Arkansas 86-83, OT; lost to Florida 84-59; lost to No. 10 UConn 75-56.

No. 8 Arizona (17-3) beat No. 19 Oregon 63-48; beat Oregon St. 73-61.

No. 9 Baylor (17-5) lost to No. 18 Oklahoma 78-77; beat No. 13 Texas 75-63; beat No. 13 Texas 63-55.

No. 10 UConn (15-4) beat Creighton 76-56; vs. Butler; beat No. 7 Tennessee 75-56.

No. 11 Iowa St. (20-3) beat No. 25 Kansas St. 70-55; beat Oklahoma St. 76-58.

No. 12 Georgia Tech (18-4) beat Duke 59-46.

No. 13 Texas (15-6) lost to No. 9 Baylor 75-63; lost to 63-55 No. 9 Baylor.

No. 14 Georgia (17-5) beat Vanderbilt 71-56; lost to Florida 54-51.

No. 15 LSU (18-4) did not play.

No. 16 BYU (19-2) lost to Portland 75-64; beat Gonzaga 62-50.

No. 17 Maryland (17-6) beat Michigan St. 67-62; beat Nebraska 80-65.

No. 18 Oklahoma (20-3) beat No. 9 Baylor 78-77; beat West Virginia 101-99, 2OT.

No. 19 Oregon (14-7) beat Arizona St. 72-58; lost to No. 8 Arizona 63-48; lost to Arizona St. 55-49.

No. 20 Notre Dame (18-5) beat No. 3 NC State 69-66; beat Virginia Tech 68-55; lost to Florida St. 70-65.

No. 21 Iowa (15-6) lost to No. 23 Ohio St. 92-88; beat Wisconsin 84-50; lost to No. 6 Michigan 98-90.

No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast (21-1) beat Central Arkansas 71-44; beat Lipscomb 73-55.

No. 23 Ohio St. (16-4) beat No. 21 Iowa 92-88.

No. 24 North Carolina (18-4) beat Wake Forest 78-59; beat Miami 85-38.

No. 25 Kansas St. (17-6) lost to No. 11 Iowa St. 70-55; beat Texas Tech 82-75.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up