The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|27-1
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|25-3
|719
|2
|3. NC State
|26-3
|687
|3
|4. Louisville
|25-3
|659
|4
|5. Baylor
|23-5
|626
|5
|6. LSU
|25-4
|567
|8
|7. UConn
|22-5
|555
|7
|8. Iowa St.
|24-4
|527
|9
|9. Texas
|21-6
|510
|11
|10. Michigan
|22-5
|492
|6
|11. Maryland
|21-7
|460
|13
|12. Iowa
|20-7
|395
|21
|13. Ohio St.
|22-5
|329
|17
|14. Arizona
|20-6
|327
|12
|14. Indiana
|19-7
|327
|10
|16. North Carolina
|23-5
|300
|18
|17. BYU
|25-2
|258
|19
|18. Tennessee
|22-7
|245
|16
|19. Oklahoma
|22-6
|244
|20
|20. Notre Dame
|21-7
|224
|14
|21. Virginia Tech
|21-8
|113
|23
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|103
|24
|23. Florida
|20-9
|89
|15
|24. Georgia
|20-8
|51
|25
|25. Georgia Tech
|20-9
|50
|22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 32, UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Washington St 13, Oregon 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas St 3, Mississippi 2, South Dakota St. 1, Kansas 1.
