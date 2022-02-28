The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 27-1 750 1 2. Stanford 25-3 719 2 3. NC State 26-3 687 3 4. Louisville 25-3 659 4 5. Baylor 23-5 626 5 6. LSU 25-4 567 8 7. UConn 22-5 555 7 8. Iowa St. 24-4 527 9 9. Texas 21-6 510 11 10. Michigan 22-5 492 6 11. Maryland 21-7 460 13 12. Iowa 20-7 395 21 13. Ohio St. 22-5 329 17 14. Arizona 20-6 327 12 14. Indiana 19-7 327 10 16. North Carolina 23-5 300 18 17. BYU 25-2 258 19 18. Tennessee 22-7 245 16 19. Oklahoma 22-6 244 20 20. Notre Dame 21-7 224 14 21. Virginia Tech 21-8 113 23 22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 103 24 23. Florida 20-9 89 15 24. Georgia 20-8 51 25 25. Georgia Tech 20-9 50 22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 32, UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Washington St 13, Oregon 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas St 3, Mississippi 2, South Dakota St. 1, Kansas 1.

