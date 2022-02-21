The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|25-1
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|23-3
|720
|2
|3. NC State
|25-3
|688
|4
|4. Louisville
|23-3
|651
|3
|5. Baylor
|21-5
|619
|7
|6. Michigan
|21-4
|596
|9
|7. UConn
|19-5
|517
|10
|8. LSU
|23-4
|510
|11
|9. Iowa St.
|22-4
|508
|6
|10. Indiana
|19-5
|485
|5
|11. Texas
|19-6
|469
|14
|12. Arizona
|19-5
|429
|8
|13. Maryland
|20-7
|425
|13
|14. Notre Dame
|20-6
|288
|19
|15. Florida
|20-7
|287
|17
|16. Tennessee
|21-6
|273
|12
|17. Ohio St.
|20-5
|238
|18
|18. North Carolina
|21-5
|228
|24
|19. BYU
|23-2
|226
|20
|20. Oklahoma
|20-6
|212
|15
|21. Iowa
|17-7
|176
|22
|22. Georgia Tech
|19-8
|117
|16
|23. Virginia Tech
|20-7
|106
|23
|24. Florida Gulf Coast
|24-2
|62
|25
|25. Oregon
|18-9
|44
|–
|25. Georgia
|18-8
|44
|21
Others receiving votes: Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington St 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, Toledo 2, UNLV 2, Dayton 1.
