The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 12:57 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 25-1 750 1
2. Stanford 23-3 720 2
3. NC State 25-3 688 4
4. Louisville 23-3 651 3
5. Baylor 21-5 619 7
6. Michigan 21-4 596 9
7. UConn 19-5 517 10
8. LSU 23-4 510 11
9. Iowa St. 22-4 508 6
10. Indiana 19-5 485 5
11. Texas 19-6 469 14
12. Arizona 19-5 429 8
13. Maryland 20-7 425 13
14. Notre Dame 20-6 288 19
15. Florida 20-7 287 17
16. Tennessee 21-6 273 12
17. Ohio St. 20-5 238 18
18. North Carolina 21-5 228 24
19. BYU 23-2 226 20
20. Oklahoma 20-6 212 15
21. Iowa 17-7 176 22
22. Georgia Tech 19-8 117 16
23. Virginia Tech 20-7 106 23
24. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 62 25
25. Oregon 18-9 44
25. Georgia 18-8 44 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington St 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, Toledo 2, UNLV 2, Dayton 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

