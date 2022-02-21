The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 25-1 750 1 2. Stanford 23-3 720 2 3. NC State 25-3 688 4 4. Louisville 23-3 651 3 5. Baylor 21-5 619 7 6. Michigan 21-4 596 9 7. UConn 19-5 517 10 8. LSU 23-4 510 11 9. Iowa St. 22-4 508 6 10. Indiana 19-5 485 5 11. Texas 19-6 469 14 12. Arizona 19-5 429 8 13. Maryland 20-7 425 13 14. Notre Dame 20-6 288 19 15. Florida 20-7 287 17 16. Tennessee 21-6 273 12 17. Ohio St. 20-5 238 18 18. North Carolina 21-5 228 24 19. BYU 23-2 226 20 20. Oklahoma 20-6 212 15 21. Iowa 17-7 176 22 22. Georgia Tech 19-8 117 16 23. Virginia Tech 20-7 106 23 24. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 62 25 25. Oregon 18-9 44 – 25. Georgia 18-8 44 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington St 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, Toledo 2, UNLV 2, Dayton 1.

