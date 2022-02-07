OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » The AP Top 25…

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 12:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 21-1 750 1
2. Stanford 18-3 719 2
3. Louisville 21-2 679 4
4. Michigan 20-2 656 6
5. NC State 20-3 639 3
6. Arizona 17-3 583 8
7. Indiana 16-3 566 5
8. UConn 15-4 534 10
9. Iowa St. 20-3 465 11
10. Baylor 17-5 462 9
11. Georgia Tech 18-4 445 12
12. Oklahoma 20-3 404 18
13. Tennessee 19-4 398 7
14. LSU 18-4 342 15
15. Maryland 17-6 337 17
16. Texas 15-6 269 13
17. Georgia 17-5 255 14
18. Notre Dame 18-5 240 20
19. Florida 17-6 166
20. BYU 19-2 161 16
21. Ohio St. 16-4 147 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 140 22
23. North Carolina 18-4 136 24
24. Oregon 14-7 99 19
25. Iowa 15-6 61 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up