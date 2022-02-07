The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 21-1 750 1 2. Stanford 18-3 719 2 3. Louisville 21-2 679 4 4. Michigan 20-2 656 6 5. NC State 20-3 639 3 6. Arizona 17-3 583 8 7. Indiana 16-3 566 5 8. UConn 15-4 534 10 9. Iowa St. 20-3 465 11 10. Baylor 17-5 462 9 11. Georgia Tech 18-4 445 12 12. Oklahoma 20-3 404 18 13. Tennessee 19-4 398 7 14. LSU 18-4 342 15 15. Maryland 17-6 337 17 16. Texas 15-6 269 13 17. Georgia 17-5 255 14 18. Notre Dame 18-5 240 20 19. Florida 17-6 166 – 20. BYU 19-2 161 16 21. Ohio St. 16-4 147 23 22. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 140 22 23. North Carolina 18-4 136 24 24. Oregon 14-7 99 19 25. Iowa 15-6 61 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.

