Thatch lifts Saint Louis past La Salle 90-64

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fred Thatch Jr. had a career-high 21 points as Saint Louis rolled past La Salle 90-64 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Nesbitt had 16 points for Saint Louis (18-8, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 13 points and Gibson Jimerson had 12 points.

Clifton Moore had 20 points and four blocks for the Explorers (7-16, 2-11). Jack Clark added 18 points.

The Billikens improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. Saint Louis defeated La Salle 75-57 on Feb. 8.

