Thatch carries Saint Louis over La Salle 75-57

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 9:58 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fred Thatch Jr. tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 75-57 win over La Salle on Tuesday night.

Francis Okoro had 19 points and seven rebounds for Saint Louis (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Gibson Jimerson added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Yuri Collins had eight assists.

Clifton Moore had 23 points and four blocks for the Explorers (7-14, 2-9). Josh Nickelberry added 17 points and Christian Ray had 10 rebounds.

