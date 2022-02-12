SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Texas State visits UL Monroe following Jones’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Texas State Bobcats (16-6, 7-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (13-12, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Andre Jones scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 74-71 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Warhawks are 8-5 on their home court. UL Monroe is second in the Sun Belt with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Trey Boston averaging 1.1.

The Bobcats are 7-3 in conference play. Texas State scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Bobcats won the last matchup 80-56 on Jan. 14. Caleb Asberry scored 19 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Harrison is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds. Jones is averaging 17.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Isiah Small is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Asberry is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

