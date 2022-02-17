Texas State takes home win streak into matchup with Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -5.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Arkansas State looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats are 10-1 in home games. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 6-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.1% from downtown. Caleb London leads the Red Wolves shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Wolves won the last matchup 67-60 on Jan. 22. Norchad Omier scored 23 points to help lead the Red Wolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Marquis Eaton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Omier is averaging 19.8 points, 14 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.