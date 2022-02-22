CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Texas State looks for…

Texas State looks for 20th win this season in matchup against South Alabama

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas State Bobcats (19-6, 10-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (18-9, 8-6 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Bobcats visit the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Jaguars have gone 12-1 at home. South Alabama ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.5% from deep, led by Marshall Kearing shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats are 10-3 in conference play. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Jay Chandler is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Caleb Asberry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Mason Harrell is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up