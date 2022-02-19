Texas State hosts Little Rock following Harrell’s 21-point game

Little Rock Trojans (8-15, 3-8 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5…

Little Rock Trojans (8-15, 3-8 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -14; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Mason Harrell scored 21 points in Texas State’s 84-67 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 at home. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Trojans are 3-8 in conference play. Little Rock has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last matchup 69-59 on Jan. 21. Caleb Asberry scored 19 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asberry is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bobcats. Harrell is averaging 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Isaiah Palermo is averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.